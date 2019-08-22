A 15-year old Niceville teen accused of threatening to shoot a classmate at Niceville High School is now charged with false reporting concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner.
The charge is a second degree felony.
An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer learned yesterday that Keyvon Dawson had pushed the victim into a wall at school on August 14th, threatening to beat him up and kill him.
Officials say Dawson also told the student if he told anyone about anything he would shoot him with his Glock.
They say the victim told the SRO he is fearful of the defendant. The SRO says the threat apparently stemmed from the victim seeing Dawson offering to sell an e-cigarette to other students. Dawson was arrested today.
