TUSCALOOSA, Ala. --The Southeastern Conference has cleared Alabama football head coach Nick Saban to coach Saturday's game against the Georgia Bulldogs.
On Wednesday Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19.
Coach Saban went into isolation and passed on-field coaching duties to his offensive coordinator Steve Sarkesian.
Southeaster Conference protocols requires three negative tests, each within 24 hours of each other, in order for coaches and players to be able to participate in scheduled games.
The results of Coach Saban's third test Saturday were negative.
