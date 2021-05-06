MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- University of Alabama Head Football coach Nick Saban in Mobile for his 13th Team Focus fundraiser.

Coach Saban said, “Anything that is helpful to create opportunities for young people is something that we certainly support."

The non-profit organization supports young men without father figures in their lives by giving them role models to bridge that gap.

Emmett Taylor is in the program. His father was killed years ago, serving in the military.

“It’s just a big family and it teaches you how to be responsible be a leader and be a man,” said Taylor.

Emmett and his mom were among dozens of Alabama fans excited to hear Coach Saban take the stage.

Before that, the coach stopped to talk with FOX10 News about his most recent success, coming off his 6th National Championship with the Crimson Tide and watching six of his star players go in the first round of the NFL draft.

“I feel like a proud papa, to put it as simply as I can. We have more guys drafted than any team in the country. We have more guys playing in the NFL than any program in the country.”

The money raised will support programs like day camps for young guys without father's in their lives.