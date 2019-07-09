MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bullets were flying in Mobile over the long holiday weekend. Police said nine people were shot over four days.
Officers said the violence started when two people shot each other during a gun battle on Gimon Circle Wednesday night.
The next day, a woman was shot while she was driving on Dubose Street.
Then on Friday, a man was shot after an argument at a nightclub on Azalea Road. Three people were arrested in that case. Police said the suspects ran out of gas during a pursuit on Interstate 65.
Also on Friday, a 14-year-old boy and a man were shot on South Ann Street. Another man was shot on South Ann Street on Saturday.
Two other men were hit by bullets on Saturday. One on Burma Drive, the other on Seabreeze Court.
According to police, most, if not all, of the victims are expected to survive.
