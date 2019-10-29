Cincinnati Police have still not named any suspects in the murder of 18-year-old Baylee Wall of Gulfport. Her body was found Tuesday, October 22, 2019 just 24 hours after police say she was seen on surveillance video taking part in a robbery in Daphne.
Police in Cincinnati haven’t said if they believe Baylee Wall’s murder and the hotel robbery in Daphne are connected, but it’s a definite possibility. Police said Baylee Wall was last seen in surveillance video at the Daphne Microtel. Police believe she was scoping out the clerk before Gary Eubanks walked in and robbed the place. That was the night before Wall was found murdered more than 700 miles away in Ohio.
“It’s between probably a 10 to 12-hour drive so you’re looking at…they most likely left here very shortly after the robbery and went north,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police. “We don’t know what happened in between there. We don’t know if any additional robberies were committed. There’s just a lot of answers we don’t have at this point.”
Surveillance video from the hotel reveals another important clue and more questions. A third suspect was acting as a lookout. Investigators said the third suspect in the robbery can be seen standing watch outside the hotel and then opened the door for Eubanks as he left.
“That third person has not been identified. You can plainly…you can clearly see a third person standing outside the door in that video and that’s probably a pretty big component to this case,” Vannoy said. “Did he travel to Cincinnati? You know, we don’t know that. We don’t have those answers.”
Police said Eubanks has lived in the Mobile area for the last several years and does have a rap sheet. He was most recently arrested in June of 2019 for Possession of marijuana, failing to obey and attempting to elude. Mobile Police said that arrest happened at Knollwood apartments. Cincinnati Police haven’t named any suspects in Wall’s murder yet but have been in contact with Daphne Police.
Daphne Police said their priority is locating Gary Eubanks and charging him with the robbery here. Police consider him to be armed and dangerous.
