A shooting just south of Foley Tuesday afternoon left a man in critical condition.
According to police, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. They 911 received a call about a shooting that occurred in the 18000 block of Keller Road in Foley.
Deputies and medical personnel responded and located a Hispanic male in the yard of the residence. They say the victim had been shot at least twice and that several people, including the shooter, was on the scene.
The victim was life-flighted to University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
The victim, in his 20’s, was shot twice, once in the stomach and another time in the leg.
Officials say the victim had been to the residence multiple times during the day making threats toward the people who were at the residence. They say the victim was asked multiple times to leave and not come back to the home. The final time the subject went to the residence, officials say he became involved in a physical altercation with the homeowner. The homeowner produced a firearm and shot the subject.
Investigator responded to the scene and conducted interviews of the homeowner and witnesses. Authorities say no arrests will be made at this time and the case will be presented to a Baldwin County grand jury for consideration. The homeowner as well as the witnesses are cooperating in the investigation.
