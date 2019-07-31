According to the Mobile Police department, authorities responded to a report of a bomb threat at the Walmart located at 101 east I-65 service road on Tuesday, July 30.
Officials say store management stated he received a call advising of a bomb threat. They say the store was evacuated, checked and no bomb was found.
The investigation is ongoing.
