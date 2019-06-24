MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- No bond was set for murder suspect Timothy Buford during a court proceeding Monday morning.
And the bond discussion for the other suspect in the case will be revisited in court on Wednesday, it was determined in the same courtroom.
Buford and Amber Kuta are charged in the slaying of a West Mobile resident. The badly burned body of the victim, 57-year-old Tracy Griffin, was found last last week on a burn pile in the back yard of a residence on Bonneville Drive.
Police say the body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, where an autopsy was to be performed.
Court records Monday showed Griffin had been stabbed to death.
In court Monday morning, it was determined no bond would be set for 35-year-old Buford because he was on probation for domestic and first-degree theft charges.
An appointed lawyer entered not guilty for Buford on the charges of murder and abuse of a corpse.
Kuta, 37, faces the same charges.
Kuta is currently on probation on criminal mischief charges. No bond was set for her Monday, but the matter will come up again at a hearing set for Wednesday.
Arraignment hearings for Buford and Kuta are set for July 22.
Court and arrest records show an extensive rap sheet for Buford, with Mobile County Metro Jail records showing 57 previous arrests in Mobile.
Since 2017, Kuta has been booked into Metro Jail seven times, according to jail records.
