DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Daphne will not be lowering the speed limit on Main Street - not yet, at least.
During a meeting on Monday, City Council members heard from citizens concerned about the speed of vehicles in Old Towne Daphne. There are four schools in the area, and that's one of the biggest reasons they want the speed limit lowered from 35 mph to 25 mph.
The Council will meet again on Monday, December 16, and more public input is expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.