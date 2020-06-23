The FBI said a noose found in a garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway may have been there since October 2019.
Sunday, NASCAR announced that the noose had been found in the garage stall assigned to the #43 car of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in the Cup Series. The noose was spotted by a team member, and Wallace never saw the rope himself.
NASCAR said Tuesday, "The garage pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team's arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI's quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba."
Wood Brothers Racing said it was assigned to the same garage stall in 2019, and an employee alerted the team Monday that he recalled seeing a pull-down rope tied like a noose.
