Some encouraging COVID-19 news coming down from the Mobile County Health Department Tuesday.
The department said the number of cases did go up by 129.
But, for the second straight day, no deaths were reported.
The department is still not reporting the number of hospitalizations.
It had said its working on a better way of determining those numbers.
On Monday, health department officials announced the Centers for Disease Control was moving away from having two negative tests to get out of quarantine.
It said the CDC is now saying, if you are positive, you should not get tested at all for at least three months past your first positive test.
Another new recommendation: for those who test positive, quarantine for ten days with your last 24 hours symptom free.
Dr. Rendi Murphree with the health department talked more about the reasons behind the change.
She said, "The thinking is that people who were symptomatic and positive, once they've gone through their ten day isolation and are no longer symptomatic, that they will have some measure of protection from a secondary infection. So it looks like, right now, that while reinfection is biologically possible, that there's not much evidence for that."
So Dr. Murphree says the CDC doesn't think someone who tests positive and recovers is going to be a threat to others for at least three months.
As for not having a surge in deaths at this point, Dr. Murphree says doctors are learning more on how to better treat patients.
She also said remdesivir is helping to reduce the number of deaths in COVID patients who are experiencing the most severe complications.
