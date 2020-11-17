MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police were called to Lyons Park Tuesday afternoon after a man was found dead in the fountain there.
Investigators said a father and son walking the park spotted the body around 4 p.m.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene and determined that there was no foul play.
Officers identified the man as 64-year-old John Cannon. His brother told police that Cannon had a history of seizures.
