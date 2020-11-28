MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- An already hectic football season because of COVID-19 did not get any breaks for one of the fiercest rivalry games in college football.
#1 ranked Alabama defeating #22 Auburn without head coach Nick Saban on the sidelines Saturday as the undefeated Crimson Tide were crowned the 2020 Iron Bowl champions, taking down Auburn 42 to 13.
“We’re killin it. We’re killin it. Roll Tide!”
The best team in the country handling business against their rival at home, even without head Coach Saban after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.
“If they could pull through without Saban being there then that just shows what they can do without Saban which is even better,” said Alabama fan, Tyler Jones.
Crimson Tide fans went into the game confident, many had no doubts that they would pull it off.
“How Saban rolls is how the team rolls and so without him being there or being there it’s still gonna go on and be perfect ...like how we doing right now lets go Deonte! wooohoooohooohoooh! Roll Ride baby! It’s still gon’ go on,” said Orlando Mitchell.
“We play hard. You know, Saban’s the best coach they can do with him there or not there so we’re always gonna win,” said Ruby Pettway.
Even as the tigers trailed behind the entire game Auburn fans held out hope.
“It’s been a long season and come backs are not really our thing, but you know I’m optimistic. It’s Iron Bowl Saturday anything can happen… War Eagle!” said VC Collins.
Reality bites with Alabama claiming victory which some fans believe is a big sign.
“There’s no replacin’ Saban but the talent that they have and it’s unstoppable this season...I hate the circumstances, but this may be our only chance to really know who the king of the SEC is,” said Brandon Howell.
