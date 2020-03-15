No injuries after boat fire near Cochrane Bridge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue said no one was injured when a boat when up in flames Sunday evening.
Crews were called to Access Road near the Cochrane Bridge around 6 p.m. Investigators said a boat on a trailer caught fire and was fully involved when firefighters arrived.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
