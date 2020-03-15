No injuries after boat fire near Cochrane Bridge

Black smoke seen after a boat on land caught fire near the Cochrane Bridge. 

 FOX10 News

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue said no one was injured when a boat when up in flames Sunday evening.

Crews were called to Access Road near the Cochrane Bridge around 6 p.m. Investigators said a boat on a trailer caught fire and was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.