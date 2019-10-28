At approximately 9:05 a.m. on Monday, October 28, Mobile Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to the 1200 block of Fearn Court for reports of smoke and flames inside of a residence. Upon arrival on scene, fire personnel confirmed large amounts of smoke visible from the exterior of a single-story, brick, housing unit.
Firefighters immediately began fire ground operations, with fire suppression teams locating the source of the fire in an initial attack and search crews confirming that all occupants safely evacuated the structure. All sources of flames were quickly and safely extinguished. Immediately following extinguishment, toxic smoke and gases were horizontally ventilated from the building.
No injuries were reported from the scene. The unit occupant advised investigators that she was awakened by the sound of a blaring smoke alarm to find that the home was filled with smoke.
Investigators are crediting a working smoke alarm with potentially saving the tenant’s life. The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.
