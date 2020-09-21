MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department reports there were no injuries associated with a Monday morning house fire on Navco Road.
This happened in the 1400 block of Navco Road, and fire units were dispatched at 6:56 a.m., MFRD says.
MFRD arrived on scene to thick smoke and heavy flames at the rear of a single-story home. No occupants were discovered inside.
The fire was brought under control, and an investigation into the cause of the blaze is pending, according to MFRD.
