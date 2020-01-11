A time lapse shows the drastic change as clouds rolled in and the sky darkened over Saraland with heavy rain following soon after.
Alabama power says over 180,000 customers were without power at some point throughout the day that number increased throughout the day.
Crews warned people to stay away from downed power lines.
Coastal flooding was also a problem as seen at Steele Creek Lodge in Satsuma where the parking lot was made to look like a giant pool.
It was a wet and hazy drive for people traveling.
The road was too slick for some as one driver lost control on I-10 where there car overturned just before Michigan Ave.
Thankfully no injuries were reported in that accident.
