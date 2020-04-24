Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Wednesday marked a huge milestone for 12-year-old Ava Smith.
She finished her final round of chemotherapy!
Reaching this moment has been a long journey for Ava and her mom, Amber.
“She’s done amazing and I couldn’t be more proud of her and everything she’s been through and smiling, you know? All the way through it,” said Amber Smith.
Eight months ago their lives changed forever when Ava was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer.
We first met them in October, just a couple of weeks before Ava started her first of eight rounds of chemotherapy.
“Chemo is horrible,” said Ava.
The harsh treatment, paired with 33 rounds of radiation and five leg surgeries were no match for a fighter like Ava.
“It’s hard but I know if I did it I’d get through it and it’d make me stronger.”
Dozens of cars lined their street Friday afternoon as family and friends helped Ava celebrate her final round of chemo.
“It’s been amazing knowing how much support I have behind me and knowing that I can do it with everybody.”
Ava will have regular CT scans for the next couple of years as doctors monitor her health until she is cancer free.
“I feel like there’s more anxiety at the end, which is crazy, just waiting for the scans to come and making sure everything is gone. I truly believe it is, but no it’s just, it’s been a long journey.”
Ava says what she’s looking forward to most in the next few months is getting back in the pool and going to the beach, which she couldn’t do during chemotherapy.
