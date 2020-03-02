In the early days, passwords made sense, but now we're transferring data into the cloud, storing medical and financial information, and pictures of ourselves and our families.
But with data breaches costing billions of dollars, the pressure is on to find more foolproof ways to verify someone's identity.
Intuit, for example, lets users sign into its mobile apps with a fingerprint or facial recognition or their phone’s passcode instead of a password.
That's one example, but what will ultimately replace passwords? That seems a bit more complicated to answer.
Biometric information like an iris scan or a fingerprint can be stolen, too, and you can't change those. So the guess is that several pieces of information will be used to verify identity.
Machines will analyze speech patterns or scan our fingerprints. We’ll also be identified by something we have and something we do. And it's not too far off from now--one security firm says that by 2023, 30% of organizations will use at least one form of authentication that doesn't involve a password.
