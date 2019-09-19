MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- No one has claimed the remains of what is believed to be the Clotilda, which means the state can move forward to take permanent possession of the last ship to bring slaves to the United States.
September 13 was the deadline for any potential owners to claim the wreckage. The Clotilda was burned near Mobile after it illegally brought more than 100 slaves to Alabama in 1860.
Researchers identified the remains earlier this year.
They believe at least some of the hull could still be intact at the bottom of the Mobile River, but it's unclear if those parts could be raised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.