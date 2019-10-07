CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Multiple fire departments responded to an early morning residential fire in Citronelle Monday.
This was at about 3:30 a.m. at a home on Jim Platt Road.
Two engine companies and a brush truck from Citronelle Fire & Rescue responded, and upon their arrival found heavy fire showing from two sides of the structure, according to the fire department.
Additional manpower was provided when units responded from the Georgetown-Fellowship Volunteer Fire Department and the Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire/Rescue Department.
Firefighters quickly began suppressing the fire from outside of the structure and then transitioned inside to finish extinguishing the fire as well as conducting a primary and secondary search.
Citronelle Fire & Rescue reports no one was injured in the fire, and firefighters were able to stop the fire's progression before it reached an additional side of the home.
"We would like to thank everyone for their assistance which also includes, Citronelle police, Mobile County EMS, Mobile County Dispatch, & Alabama Power," Citronelle Fire & Rescue posted on its Facebook page.
