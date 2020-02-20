WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Students in Washington County will not go to school Friday due to flu and strep, according to officials.
Washington County Public Schools posted the following notice to Facebook Thursday afternoon:
There will be no school tomorrow for students in Washington County. Absences due to flu and strep are at all time high. We ask that you use this extra-long holiday break to implement as many precautionary steps as you can. Wash all school clothing and backpacks in hot water. Please avoid anyone (outside the family) with flu symptoms, and do not send your children back to school if they present any signs of the infection. Excuses for flu or strep will NOT count against the students for exemptions.
