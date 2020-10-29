The Mobile County Public School System will not have classes on Friday.
Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill said many students are without power following Hurricane Zeta and its best to cancel classes for the rest of the week.
Threadgill said the system will have updates on its social media pages about next week's schedules.
