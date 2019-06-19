There's been a large increase in dolphin deaths this year along the northern part of the Gulf Coast. That includes Louisiana, Mississippi, the panhandle of Florida, and right here in Alabama.
Marine biologists said the numbers are troubling. So far this year there have been 270 dolphin deaths on the northern part of the gulf coast, that's more than triple the average number of 87 per year.
"Usually during this time frame historically we would see about 87 dead dolphins showing up on the beach in the northern gulf so we've now seen about a 3 time uptick in those numbers and we're just approaching now close to 300 animals in the last 6 months," said Dr. Alissa Deming, Veterinarian for Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Mammal Research Center.
It's a problem that's going to take some time to figure out. Biologists are investigating it thoroughly.
"So we're going to have to be doing a lot of tests to determine whether or not this is related to the oil spill, this is related to an infectious disease, or if there's some other environmental factors at play," Dr. Deming said.
On average, Alabama has about 35 dolphin deaths a year. This year, we're only half way through and we've already seen 37. Deming wants residents to pay close attention to the dolphins whether they're dead or alive. Some of the sick dolphins can be spotted by skin lesions.
"The skin lesions are consistent with lesions that we see in dolphins that have been in fresh water for an extended period of time," Deming added.
Biologists aren't sure if fresh water is the problem or not. Dauphin Island Sea Lab has a special necropsy lab. There, the equivalent to an autopsy are done on dolphins. Deming said the lab is instrumental in the research and for answers as to why there are so many deaths.
Now they're calling on residents who hit the beach or sail on the waters to keep an eye out.
"Having the public call us immediately when they see a dead dolphin, noting their location on GPS, and also getting a picture of that animal as long as they maintain a safe distance from that animal is really really important to us," Deming added.
Deming also recommends the public keep a safe distance away from dead dolphin carcasses and not touch them. Whether dead or alive and washed up on the beach or if a dolphin is seen in distress in the waters, she said folks should immediately call the Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 251-861- 2141 x7557.
