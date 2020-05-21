An above-normal 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is expected, according to forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service.
The outlook predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and only a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30. Some 13 to 19 named storms are predicted: four to 10 Hurricanes, and three to six of those being major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).
It's unlikely that there will be an El Nino this year to suppress tropical development. Atlantic conditions will be either neutral or a La Nina will develop which will contribute to favorable developmental conditions. This will make the 5th consecutive year of above-average conditions expected.
Keep in mind, we've already seen Tropical Storm Arthur. The peak of the season runs from Aug. 1-Oct. 10.
