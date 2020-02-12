MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The Mobile Police Department has named Noah Anderson the Officer of the Month for January 2020. Anderson joined the force in September 2016, and is currently assigned to work patrol in the First Precinct. During the month of January, he responded to 114 calls for service and 53 backings of other officers, and made 10 felony and 24 misdemeanor arrests along with writing 35 citations.
Due to Anderson’s due diligence and being proactive in patrolling his area, he made numerous traffic stops that resulted in drug arrests, gun arrests and active warrants.
On Jan. 6, 2020, Anderson initiated a traffic stop at Clubhouse Road and Gill Road after seeing a vehicle with glow underbody blue lights. Upon approaching the vehicle, he observed a handgun behind the passenger’s seat. The driver was arrested for no pistol permit and cited for the blue lights.
The next day, Anderson initiated a traffic stop at Broad Street and Virginia Street. The driver did not have a license. The passenger sitting in the backseat of the vehicle gave a false name. After finding out his real name, it was discovered that he had an active warrant for certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. The passenger had a rifle with a box of ammunition in his possession. Anderson arrested him on the warrant.
On Jan. 11, 2020, Anderson initiated a traffic stop at Houston Street and Dublin Street. A strong odor of alcohol was coming from the driver and his speech was slurred. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. While inventorying the vehicle prior to it being impounded, Anderson found crack cocaine under the passenger’s seat. The passenger was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
At Duval Street and Dauphin Island Parkway on Jan. 16, 2020, Anderson initiated a traffic stop. The passenger of the vehicle immediately fled. Anderson stayed with the driver and found a large amount of marijuana. There were also baggies in the vehicle along with scales and $1,100 cash.
Anderson’s most significant arrest occurred Jan. 31, 2020. First Precinct officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Dauphin Island Parkway. The victim advised that an unknown man approached him armed with a gun and took his vehicle with his girlfriend still inside.
Anderson began patrolling the area and observed the vehicle traveling westbound on Brill Road. He attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspect refused to stop. This led to a vehicle pursuit. The suspect bailed out of the vehicle and then ran on foot. He was apprehended by Anderson. The suspect was charged with robbery first degree, kidnapping, rape first degree, sodomy first degree, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and attempting to elude.
The Mobile Police Department honored Anderson at the Officer of Month Luncheon held Feb. 12, 2020 at the Azalea City Golf Course Club. The Midtown Optimist Club sponsored the luncheon.
