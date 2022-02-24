HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WALA)- The Oakwood Adventist Academy High School varsity boys basketball team chose faith over finals.

The team out of Huntsville was scheduled to play Saturday at 4:30pm.

The problem, tip-off was during their sabbath. The Seventh-Day Adventist religion's time of rest is sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.

The team was forced by the AHSAA to forfeit since they wouldn't play at their scheduled time.

"God created the Earth and on the seventh day he rested. He calls us to rest on that day and give that day to Him," said team captain and senior Raynon Andrews.

Andrews said it's a hard reality for his team that's made it further in the playoffs than any team in the school's history.

The Mustangs even tried reaching out to Decatur Heritage to see if they would switch game times and the team agreed. The state high school athletic association denied the request.

The AHSAA told the school, "All games at each regional are expected to be played as scheduled".

Governor Kay Ivey caught word of the AHSAA's stance. She wrote this letter to the AHSAA:

Governor Ivey also wrote this to the boys' basketball team:

In a last major show of sportsmanship, the Mustangs headed to the semi-finals anyway. They chose to support the team who had agreed to support their beliefs.

"I really appreciate how Decatur Heritage they showed their love toward us. After the game, they came and dapped us up and before the warm-ups, they pointed to us saying, basically they're proud of us that we took our stand," said Andrews.

The AHSAA responded to Governor Ivey's letter. Executive Director Alvin Briggs sent the governor a letter that said in part that they had concerns when Oakwood became a full member in 2017, because many championship events are played on Fridays and Saturdays.

However, Briggs said the school "agreed" to follow the rules and participate in all playoff games without petition or forfeit.