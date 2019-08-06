MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A North Carolina man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for cyberstalking a Mary G. Montgomery High School student.
The U.S. Attorney's office said 48-year-old Garnett James Lloyd Jr. of Morganton, North Carolina, posed as a young female named Taylor Smiths when he contacted the victim on Facebook.
Lloyd contacted the girl after her mother listed a formal dress for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The mother found out about the message and reported it to the FBI. The FBI then heard from a second mother whose daughter received a friend request from the Taylor Smiths account.
One of the mothers gave the FBI access to her daughter's Facebook account and allowed an undercover agent to pose as the young girl. Lloyd asked for pictures of the girl wearing the dress and offered to pay $700 for "voyeur photos" of the child.
The undercover agent, posing as the girl, refused to send the photos and Lloyd threated to contact the girl's friends and family to "destroy her good girl status." He also claimed that he had edited other pictures to simulate her topless and that he would send those pictures to her family. He also demanded that she respond only with “Yes, Master” or “No, Master.”
The FBI tracked the messages to Lloyd and he was arrested in Morganton, North Carolina. His arrest record includes three convictions for sexual battery and one conviction for breaking into a sorority house in Charlottesville, Virginia.
During sentencing, the court heard statements from the young victim in this case and her mother. The victim told the judge that she was now afraid to practice her running events unless she was accompanied by coaches or friends. The mother stated that her daughter frequently had anxiety about attending public events and that the entire family was now extremely cautious of strangers.
They both said that they intend to be advocates for victims of these crimes and to spread the word for the education of the dangers of the internet.
The judge sentenced Lloyd the defendant to 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He is also required to register as a sex offender.
