DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WALA) — A DeFuniak Springs man has been arrested and charged with 200 counts of child pornography after a search warrant conducted by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit.

The WCSO says the search warrant was executed Tuesday morning in the 100 block of S Shore Line Circle in DeFuniak Springs.

Authorities say the warrant was obtained after the WCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau Special Victims Unit received a tip that a resident of the home uploaded an image of child pornography to a social media platform.

Only one resident, William Gomes III, 45, was present at the time law enforcement officials arrived, according to investigators.

The WCSO says Gomes was interviewed and ultimately admitted to being in possession of images and videos containing child pornography of children ranging in age from infancy to 9.

During the search warrant, a digital forensic investigator evaluated devices on the scene and discovered several additional child pornography images and videos, investigators say. They say the digital evidence was collected and evaluated, resulting in 200 counts of child pornography.

Gomes was transported to the Walton County Jail.