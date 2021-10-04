SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A Florida court handed a life sentence to a man designated as a sexual predator.

On Friday, Circuit Court Judge Darlene Dickey sentenced Demetrius Rashad Mason to a mandatory life sentence as a prison release reoffender and branded him a sexual predator, according Florida Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden. On July 16, a Santa Rosa County jury convicted Mason of sexual battery and domestic battery by strangulation. Authorities said Mason broke into the victim’s home on April 19, 2019, physically attacked, strangled and sexually battered her.

“The defendant has an extensive criminal history, including multiple convictions for violent crimes," said prosecuting attorney Kari L. Garrett. "As a result of the sentence imposed in this case, the defendant will never perpetrate violence on another member of our community."