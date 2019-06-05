Gregory Hackett, the man accused of killing an 89-year-old man during an attempted robbery in a parking lot, entered a plea of not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease Wednesday, June 5 during his arraignment.
At the time of the murder, investigators said Hackett shot and killed John Higby during an apparent robbery in the Dauphin Square Shopping Center parking lot on December 27. Police said Hackett was caught on surveillance video, cutting through an apartment complex, not far from the murder scene.
Hackett was arrested on January 9, a day after Mobile Police offered a $5,000 reward in the case.
The state is seeking the death penalty in this case.
Hackett's attorney, Jeff Deen, says they have mental and other experts already working to assist the defense.
At the time of the homicide, police said Hackett was on probation for a felony burglary conviction. He's due back in court on February 5 for a preliminary hearing.
