A Mobile man charged with murdering another man in a neighborhood near Michigan Avenue was back in court Thursday.
Travis Jones was arraigned on a murder charge.
Mobile Police say he killed DeJuan Roberson.
Roberson was found dead on North Cloverleaf Circle on May 8th.
His family says he was shot seven times.
Thursday, Jones pleaded not guilty and had an attorney appointed for him.
He had been in court earlier this week.
Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood said, "Jones was in court on May 28th. The state recommended $150,000 bond with 10 percent cash in the murder case, which was granted. He is also charged with shooting into an occupied auto. The state recommended a $30,000 bond, with 10 percent cash component and that was also granted."
Jones has a preliminary hearing for June 13th.
