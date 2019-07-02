MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Not guilty pleas were entered this morning in court proceedings related to an investigation of a Mobile funeral home and Prichard cemetery.
Former funeral home CEO Cederick McMillian pleaded not guilty to three counts of abuse of corpse during an arraignment.
Funeral director Joseph Bonner pleaded not guilty to two counts of abuse of a corpse.
Preliminary hearings for both defendants are set for July 31.
The arrests of Bonner and then days later McMillian on the abuse of corpse charges followed the excavation and examination of three graves last week at the Heritage Memorial Gardens cemetery at the request of family members of deceased individuals buried there, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's Office investigators looked inside the graves and found them flooded with water. There have been questions surrounding the legality of the cemetery and also allegations made about some of the graves there.
