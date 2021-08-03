BUTLER COUNTY, ALA. (WALA)- A new picture and a new report on that deadly June 19th interstate pileup in Butler County. Ten people were killed, nine of them children.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a photo and its preliminary report.

Although the report doesn't say what caused the crash, it did shed new light into what happened.

It says northbound traffic had stopped due to a series of minor crashes and as a big rig came up on the traffic, it hit the Ford Explorer carrying Cody Fox and his nine month old daughter Ariana.

Their Explorer flipped, striking several other vehicles before coming to a stop in the middle of I-65.

The report said the big rig then crashed into the van carrying nine children and a driver from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch.

After hitting the Explorer and van, the report said the big rig crashed in the median.

The report said another big rig hit the van too and then a fire consumed six vehicles including the van.

According to the report, 12 vehicles and 38 people were caught up in the crash.

Cody and Ariana Fox in the SUV died. Twelve-year-old Josiah Dunnavant and his eight year old brother Nicholas from Mobile County, 16 year old Isabella Gulley and her brother three year old Benjamin were some of the eight children who died in the van.

Twenty-six others were injured.