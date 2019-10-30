If you're a nurse putting in long hours, a free vacation is exactly what the doctor would prescribe.
The travel company, Cheap Caribbean wants to take care of the health care professionals who are always taking care of others.
Sending 50 nurses and their plus ones on free flights to a tropical destination.
Nurses can trade in the hospital floor for a sandy shore by joining Cheap Caribbean's ER&R club.
Fifty lucky winners will be able to pack their bags and head to the location of their choice.
Nurses have until Nov. 4, 2019, to sign up. They can do so here.
