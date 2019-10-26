The National Weather Service of Mobile confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down on South Johnson Road in West Mobile.
They also determined there was additional damage near Semmes, which was also conclusive of being an EF-1 tornado.
According to weather officials, the tornado’s wind peak during the South Johnson Road damage was 97 miles per hour while the wind peak during the Semmes damage was 107 miles per hour.
We are still awaiting further details, as the damage survey continues.
