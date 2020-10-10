The National Weather Service reports a "very brief" tornado touched down and crossed Beverly Road south of St. Elmo Saturday just after 5 a.m.
That's in south Mobile County.
The tornado resulted in a few trees uprooted and two small pine trees snapped, the weather service says. There was no damage to structures noted, but the survey had limited access off Beverly Road.
The NWS classified the tornado as an EF-0, which is considered a weak tornado with winds of 65 to 85 mph.
