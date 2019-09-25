Officials with the Mobile County Public School System have confirmed that an O'Rourke Elementary School teacher was arrested.
Authorities arrested 40-year-old Melissa Garratt Bolton on Monday, September 23 at the school. She was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice charge out of Florida.
According to the school's website, Bolton teaches 4th Grade Reading & Language Arts.
MCPSS Director of Communications Rena Philips said, "We don’t know much about the charges but we know that it was something not related to work.”
According to jail records, Bolton remains in Mobile Mobile Jail.
