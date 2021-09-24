OBES Makos celebrate Blue Ribbon Award

Orange Beach Elementary School is being recognized on a national scale, as they celebrate being named a Blue Ribbon Award winner this week--a prestigious award for educators across the country.

The Makos have been named one of just 325 Blue Ribbon Schools in the entire country by the U.S. Secretary of Education--one of five in the state.

The Blue Ribbon Award highlights school’s overall academic achievements or progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.

We caught up with the head Mako herself—Orange Beach Elementary School Principal Mary Catherine Law.

“It means a whole lot. Our students and staff are pushed and we expect a lot out of them, so I’m not surprised, but of course we’re humbled to be recognized for this achievement,” said Principal Law.

This year of all years the award is just a testament to OBES--and others—who overcome the obstacles brought along with the pandemic—and here at home—those brought about with hurricane sally last year as well.

“I feel like our community is very resilient, especially after Hurricane Sally, and with the pandemic I think that healthcare workers and educators have taken the brunt of the pandemic, so I’m very proud of our educators for persevering and encouraging our students to do the same,” said Law.

The Makos are celebrating with a special pep rally Friday afternoon, and snow cones for the kids.

Another school in our viewing area also receiving the award: Brewton Elementary School.

The other Alabama winners include Hall-Kent Elementary School and Mt. Laurel Elementary School in the Birmingham area, and MacMillan International Academy in Montgomery.