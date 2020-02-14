UPDATE: The Jackson County Sheriff's Department says the body of a missing Florida woman was found about 1:15 p.m. Friday. Investigators recovered it in the back yard of the Sweetbriar Street residence.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said the body will be taken to Jackson, where an autopsy will be performed Friday.
Officials have not named the victim.
---
EARLIER STORY:
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) -- A 54-year-old Ocean Springs man is charged with murder in the death of a woman in St. Martin, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
Phillip Allen York is in custody at the Adult Detention Center on that charge.
The victim may be a missing Florida woman, according to officials.
Jackson County sheriff's investigators, the Jackson County District Attorney's Office, the Mississippi State Medical Examiner, the Jackson County coroner and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force are the agencies working the crime scene in the 13000 block of Sweetbriar Street in the St. Martin community Friday. Search warrants were executed at the residence, according to officials.
Evidence uncovered in the search for the missing Florida woman let authorities to the home in St. Martin, according to authorities.
