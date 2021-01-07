OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. - Officers with the Ocean Springs Police Department responded to the railroad tracks near Cherokee Glenn in reference to a pedestrian struck by a train the morning of Thursday, January 7.
They say, after further investigation, it was determined that the victim was deceased. This subject is a white male in his 50’s. His identity is being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin.
According to witnesses, the subject was walking westbound on the railroad tracks and did not respond to the westbound train’s warning of its approach. The train entered emergency mode and came to an emergency stop after fatality striking the victim.
After clearing the scene, the tracks were reopened at 2:30 P.M. The Ocean Springs Police Department and CSX are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with any information should call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228/875-2211.
