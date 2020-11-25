JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) -- A 15-year old is charged as an adult in a weekend shooting that injured a juvenile, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said Morgan Lee Beaugez of Ocean Springs is charged with aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon to produce death or serious bodily harm.
The charge stems from a shooting that occurred Sunday in the St. Martin Community. A 17-year old was grazed by a bullet and taken to Ocean Springs Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the JCSD.
The sheriff said there appears to be ongoing fighting between a group of teenagers in the area where the shooting occurred. He said the investigation continues and more arrests are possible.
Beaugez was released from the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.