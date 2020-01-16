JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) -- An Ocean Springs woman died and a child was critically injured Thursday morning in a two-car accident, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
The accident happened about 7:30 a.m. on Seaman Road and South Street, just north of Washington Avenue, according to officials.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says in a news release that a truck driven by Joseph Hayden Pilgrim hit a car as it pulled into the intersection of South Street and Seaman Road. The car was driven by 27-year-old Alexandria Minter, who died on the scene, the news release says.
The release further says the victim's 7-year-old daughter was in the car and is hospitalized at University Hospital in Mobile.
No charges were filed against Pilgrim, and the accident is still under investigation.
