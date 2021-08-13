A five-day operation this month targeting the online solicitation of children by sexual predators has netted a dozen arrests, and that number may go up, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida.

The OCSO says that in Operation Night Owl undercover law enforcement officers posed as juveniles in popular online chat groups, social media apps, message boards and gaming apps and were contacted by adult males who solicited them for sex and/or sent sexual images.

The men were arrested when they turned up at specific pre-designated locations for what they thought would be sexual contact with the juveniles, according to investigators.

Charges range from traveling to meet a minor for sex to use of a computer to seduce, solicit and lure a child.

"We have never let down our guard for a second when it comes to protecting our children from these sexual predators who are always looking for opportunities to prey on them," said Sheriff Eric Aden.

Aden added, "I want to thank all the participating agencies in our regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who took part in Operation Night Owl and who focus on this mission daily."

Agencies include the OCSO, the Office of the State Attorney, FDLE, the Walton, Escambia and Santa Rosa county sheriff's offices, Crestview Police Department, U.S. Office of Homeland Security, Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and Naval Criminal Investigations Service out of Jacksonville.