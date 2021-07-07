The apparent drowning victim found in the Gulf near Destin Tuesday has been identified as a 47-year-old man from St. Martinsville, Louisiana, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
Family members say he dove under the water and never resurfaced. Lifeguards found him approximately 75 yards from the beach, the OCSO says.
