OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- One person is dead following an apparent home invasion robbery attempt at a residence on Culp Avenue near Fort Walton Beach in Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
OCSI says a 911 call about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday informed authorities that someone was trying to enter a home. Callers reported hearing gunfire, and a man’s body was found a short time later.
The Sheriff’s Office was still investigating and processing the crime scene Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-651-TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.
