OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- An arrested man attempted to escape the clutches of the law disguised as a doctor -- complete with scrubs and a stethoscope, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida.
The agency says a Fort Walton Beach man with an active warrant on charges of selling opiates within 1,000 feet of a school was located Monday through a traffic stop by a deputy in Crestview. Then, after being arrested on Stillwell Boulevard, 71-year-old James “Poppa” Jenkins Jr. complained of chest pain, the Sheriff's Office says.
He was transported to North Okaloosa Medical Center for evaluation.
According to the OCSO, it was while waiting for discharge paperwork to be completed when Jenkins emerged from his room dressed as a doctor, wearing blue scrubs and a stethoscope and tried to run out of the hospital’s emergency room doors.
Investigators say he ignored the deputy’s commands to stop but was quickly apprehended.
Hospital staff say the scrubs did not belong to them. Jenkins told staff someone brought the garb to him.
The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
Along with the narcotics charge, Jenkins was also charged with resisting arrest without violence and escape.
