OCSO arrests 2 on charges of oxycodone trafficking

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A traffic stop for illegal window tint turned up trafficking amounts of oxycodone and some methamphetamine in a child's diaper bag, along with a loaded firearm with an extended magazine holding 27 rounds of ammunition along with three small children in vehicle, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office charged 22-year-old Travon Hutchins of Crestview, Fla., with trafficking oxycodone, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and driving with a suspended license. Twenty-three-year-old Glenniecia Larkins of Crestview, was arrested for trafficking oxycodone, possession of a controlled substance, and carrying a concealed firearm.

Deputies say the 9 mm handgun was in a Crown Royal bag on the passenger-side floorboard where Larkins had been seated. She said she did not know how the extended magazine got placed in the firearm, nor how a round had been cycled into the chamber, according to authorities.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. Feb. 6 on Gibson Road near Fort Walton Beach.

The three children in the vehicle were under age 6, authorities said.