OCSO arrests Fort Walton Beach man in connection with road rage incident

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A Fort Walton Beach man involved in a road rage incident that injured a 59-year old Baker resident last month is now charged with aggravated battery causing physical harm.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Devin Robbins Wednesday.

According to deputies, Robbins and the victim were involved in a road rage incident near Old River Road and U.S. Highway 90 in Baker on Oct. 22. Witnesses said Robbins got out of his car and shouted at the other driver, who also got out of his vehicle. Robbins then got back in his car and drove at the victim at a high rate of speed, hitting him and sending him into the windshield. The victim rolled off, suffering large abrasions and a separated shoulder.

A gas station surveillance camera caught a portion of the encounter on video.

Witnesses reported that the victim had no weapon, his hands were empty and he never approached Robbins in any way before he was hit, the sheriff’s office said.