NICEVILLE, Fla. --Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies caught a burglar in the act around 4:30 yesterday morning after responding to a call of a break-in on Amhurst Circle in Destin.

The homeowners were alerted after their dog began growling and heard movement on the first floor of their home.

Deputies say they arrived on scene to find two men running in opposite directions in the backyard.

After a quick pursuit, one of the suspects, Benjamin De Jesus Gutierrez, 26 of Atlanta was taken into custody. Stolen belongings were then found in his pockets, according to deputies.

The other suspect fled into a nearby neighborhood, Emerald Lakes.

Niceville PD's K-9 unit came to search but he was unable to be found.

Anyone who has surveillance video is asked to review camera footage which may have captured the subjects in the area between 3:00 AM and 4:30 AM Wednesday May 19th.

Other vehicle burglaries in the area were reported soon after the incident. Gutierrez is charged with burglary to an occupied dwelling, resisting without violence and petit theft.